EASL sets up Philippine debut with TNT-Chiba rematch on All Saints’ Day

MANILA, Philippines – After multiple delays and rescheduling, the East Asia Super League (EASL) finally heads to the Philippines for its ongoing 2023-2024 home-and-away season featuring only the best teams in the continent, including the TNT Tropang Giga and Meralco Bolts from the PBA.

To kick off its six-game schedule on Philippine soil, the fledgling league is hosting a holiday special at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on All Saints’ Day Wednesday, November 1, pitting TNT against the Chiba Jets. headtopics.com

This time around, the Tropang Giga aim to exact revenge against the 2022-2023 Japan B. League season runners-up after the latter rolled to aFollowing its two-game series with Chiba, TNT then shifts its focus to its next two away games, first against the Taipei Fubon Braves on November 15, then against Filipino rising star Rhenz Abando and the Korean B. League (KBL) champions Anyang Red Boosters on December 6.

The Tropang Giga then welcome these two squads to the Philippines – Taipei first on December 20 in a yet-undisclosed venue, and Anyang second on January 24, 2024, at the PhilSports Arena.“The fans are incredible. The passion for basketball, the history of being the second-oldest professional basketball league in the world, there’s a certain level of prestige that comes with that, and it’s just an honor to be partnered with the PBA. headtopics.com

Meralco kicks off its EASL debut a bit later, first against Filipino prospect Carl Tamayo and the 2022-2023 B. League champions Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15 at the Okinawa Arena, then against former NBA star Jeremy Lin and the New Taipei Kings in Taiwan on November 29.

