A union of fashion, power & modernity

Benilde, now showcasing the college’s Center for Campus Art’s “Fashion, Power, Modernity: The Ternos of Benilde Collection,” is a celebration of ingenuity and the richness of Filipino heritage

“Most notably, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Farrales family, whose donation in 2021 forms the core of the Benilde fashion collection. To our donors, your gifts will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in advancing the study of Philippine fashion design and history,” said Gerry at the launch.Over the years, Gerry said, the terno has evolved into more than just a garment.

DLS-CSB president Br. Dodo Fernandez said, “The safekeeping of these precious artifacts is integral to education, not only for future fashion designers but also for our broader community of students in art and design. In this era of interdisciplinary scholarship, these garments may serve as wellsprings of inspiration.” headtopics.com

The Benilde fashion collection, including pre-war gowns, comprises more than 250 haute couture pieces, a fraction of which—31 quintessential ternos and four traje de mestizas to be exact—is displayed at the “Fashion, Power, Modernity” exhibit.

According to Gerry, “The institute is envisioned as a repository for the creations of our esteemed fashion designers, and a center for research, study, and conservation of 20th- and 21st-century haute couture. The Miguel Febres Cordero building, also known as the former Instituto Cervantes on Leon Guinto and Estrada Streets, has been earmarked to house this center. headtopics.com

Culture is life. And it is made more evident at the “Fashion, Power, Modernity: The Ternos of Benilde Collection.” *Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioThe sky had fewer stars the other night because they descended upon the grand ballroom of Raffles & Fairmont in Makati C...

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

Apo Agua Uplifts Communities and Empowers Dreams with EducationApo Agua recently celebrated the graduation of the pioneering batch of its college scholars from its host communities. The scholars include Andy Bustamante, Jr. Read more ⮕

‘All of a sudden I’m 15 again’: PH Swifties react to release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’Many fans share that the re-recorded version of 1989 invokes a lot of nostalgia in them – bringing them back to their high school and college days Read more ⮕

UP, DLSU, Quezon Memorial Shrine, and SM MOA join call to 'End Polio Now'The University of the Philippines Diliman Quezon Hall, De La Salle University Taft Campus, the Quezon Memorial Shrine at the Elliptical Road, and the SM MOA Globe were lit red on Tuesday evening in unison with Rotary International's call to 'End Polio Now. Read more ⮕

ALIAC rallies to stun UA&P in ISAA openerHost Air Link International Aviation College (ALIAC) essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win against the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) to open the 15th Inter-scholastic Athletic Association (ISAA) basketball tournament in flying colors. Read more ⮕

Bombers repulse StagsThe JRU Heavy Bombers pulled all the right stops and did just enough to turn back a furious rally by the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 79-72, Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. Read more ⮕

Tesla workers strike in Sweden over union demandsSTOCKHOLM, Sweden -Tesla mechanics in Sweden walked off the job on Friday to protest against the electric carmaker's refusal to sign a collective wage agreement, the metalworkers union said. Read more ⮕