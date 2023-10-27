UP, DLSU, Quezon Memorial Shrine, and SM MOA join call to 'End Polio Now'

Bring greater awareness to efforts aimed at eradicating the diseaseThe University of the Philippines Diliman Quezon Hall, De La Salle University Taft Campus, the Quezon Memorial Shrine at the Elliptical Road, and the SM MOA Globe were lit red on Tuesday evening in unison with Rotary International's call to"End Polio Now."
Since the World Health Assembly adopted the resolution to eradicate polio in 1988, Rotary International has actively contributed to the global effort to end polio. This contribution includes raising awareness about the campaign to eradicate the disease, as well as collaborating with local government units and similar organizations to administer the polio vaccine.
This year, the Rotary Club of Makati San Lorenzo has brought together UP, DLSU, the Quezon Memorial Shrine, and the SM MOA Globe to create a visual reminder of our global commitment. “As beacons of knowledge creation and advancement, we consider it an honor that UP and DLSU would herald our message and mission. Likewise, we hope that the Quezon Memorial Shrine, which symbolizes Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — lit in bright red — would serve as a beacon of hope that Together, we can end polio now,” said Leigh-Ann Guallar, president of the Rotary Club of Makati San Lorenzo. headtopics.com