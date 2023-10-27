Which is witch?

Wonder witches: (From left) Ruthy Vera, Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, former President Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Anagine Guevara and Mary Jane de Leon Rufino.Bewitched, unbothered and bewildered… was I.
US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Monaco Consul General Fortune Ledesma, Austrian Ambassador Johann Brieger and wife Roswitha, and Marivic Rufin The swimming pool, on which is embedded a mosaic designed by National Artist Vicente Manansala, had someone interesting on a rubber raft.
Now, as to the languages the witches and warlocks spoke that night at her Halloween party, all I could say was that everyone agreed — it’s a small world. Abracadabra!Apretty bank executive, who is known among her friends for her so-called “Third Eye,” shared these encounters with a different kind when I asked her for a “ghost” story.“This may not be your typical ‘scary’ story about spirit encounters. headtopics.com
“I went to talk to the priest right after the Mass and he mentioned that he was in a hurry because he had to perform the last rites for someone who was dying. I sensed that the presence I saw was that of this person he was going to visit. I volunteered to join him and accompany him to the house of this sick person.
Beautiful and slender, she’s got the moves. But make no mistake — she is as graceful on the parquet as she is... Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia... headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
Filipino Hungry Ghost MonthThe Hungry Ghost Month traditionally refers to a month-long observation of Asian belief that dead relatives, wandering souls or vengeful spirits roam the earth Read more ⮕