Bombers repulse Stags

The Golden Stags erased an 18-point lead and got to within a basket late in the fourth quarter, 75-72, following a floater by Tristan Felebrico with 53.2 seconds left.

But the ball landed in Ry dela Rosa’s hands, and the player hit a right wing 3-pointer to give them a 78-72 lead with 34.6 seconds left.A free throw by dela Rosa iced the game and set the final score.While San Sebastian was able to cut the lead in double digits, the Bombers went on runs of their own.Dela Rosa finished with 19 points and four rebounds off the bench for JRU.Romel Calahat, meanwhile, led the Stags with 20 points and six rebounds.

Reigning champion Nueva Ecija shifts its title defense tour to higher gear when it tangles with a familiar foe in San Juan...Yuka Saso made an early blast and moved on top that however lasted just after a few holes as she faltered in the last 10 and...

Petro Gazz hopes to sustain its fiery form as it goes for a share of the lead with Creamline in tackling Nxled in the Premier... Top seeds National U, Far Eastern U, Santo Tomas and Adamson shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts...

Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...

Dela Rosa delivers as Heavy Bombers down Golden StagsRy Dela Rosa showed nerves of steel in the dying seconds as Jose Rizal University outlasted San Sebastian with a 79-72 win in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Friday, Oct. 27, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

'Once in a decade event': San Diego's SeaWorld welcomes rare emperor penguin chickSeaWorld San Diego is celebrating the birth of a female emperor penguin chick for the first time since 2010.

MMC Pres & San Juan Mayor Francis ZamoraConfusion on the number coding scheme in Metro Manila, and stiffer penalties await violators of the exclusive bus lane on EDSA.Pinky Webb speaks with Metro Manila Council President and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

Nueva Ecija, Pampanga seek Game 1 victories over San Juan, CaloocanDefending champion Nueva Ecija and top qualifier Pampanga tackle separate rivals on Friday, Oct. 27, at the start of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season North division semifinal round at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Thirdy back to double-digit scoring as San-En extends streak to fiveThirdy Ravena returned to his double-digit scoring output as the San-En Neophoenix extended their win streak to five games in the Japan B.League action on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Charcoal manufacturer burned to death in San Remigio town