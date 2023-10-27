ALIAC rallies to stun UA&P in ISAA opener

MANILA, Philippines – Host Air Link International Aviation College (ALIAC) essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win against the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) to open the 15th Inter-scholastic Athletic Association (ISAA) basketball tournament in flying colors on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Faisan finished with 13 points and two steals, including the crucial stop that paved the way for his winner, as Manlapig had 16 points and five boards with Sebastian Santiago and John Allen Albit chipping in 16 and 13 points, respectively.

“It’s a fantastic journey for our school. It took us 40 years to get here and we would like to convey our appreciation to the ISAA management, its officers and board for giving our modest school the opportunity to showcase its abundant talent and skills,” said ALIAC chairman and CEO Atty. Gomeriano V. Amurao. headtopics.com

This season, ISAA has partnered with Sinag Liga Asya (SLA), which will broadcast the basketball and volleyball tournament, in a bid to provide further exposure and platform to the student-athletes with hopes of bridging them to bigger leagues in the future.

In other games, LCCM fended off ICC, 76-71, PATTS drubbed St. Dominic, 68-48 and WCC trounced PWU, 76-60. LCCM also scored an 83-75 win over host ALIAC in the juniors division.

Petro Gazz hopes to sustain its fiery form as it goes for a share of the lead with Creamline in tackling Nxled in the Premier...

