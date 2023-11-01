Why I mocked Comedian AY over firehouse incident

Speaking during a recent Instagram live session with fans, Kuti said: “They say I dey laugh Ayo Makun say him house burn. You know follow me often because people wey dey follow me often go tell say the day gangan wey the house burn, I went live.“As the house dey burn, as dem dey try quench the fire, I was on live. Except you sef when he dey portray my daughter as dog for his yeye skit video; dey take my trials and tribulations take make joke. He used my trials and tribulations to make joke.

“That unfunny modaf**ker. That dry goat with smelly mouth. His mouth dey smell. Ask anybody in the industry except they want to lie to you. My own daughter he portray as dog. That one wey dem beat his wife for house. No woman for his life go ever respect him because I’m sure his children have seen him beating his wife.”

