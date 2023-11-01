BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Former Benue Governor Suswam as Senator

In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices on Wednesday, the court upheld the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Udende, challenging the Benue State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment, which returned Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Senate.

The appellate court held that the tribunal wrongly evaluated the evidence presented before it and arrived at an erroneous conclusion. In its verdict delivered by Justice Abimbola Osarugue Obaseki Adejumo, the court set aside the tribunal’s judgment and affirmed Udende’s victory in the February 25 senatorial election.Shooting Incident: We did not know the Governor was around – Rivers PoliceBREAKING: Youth Leader Dragged to Court Over Attack on Rivers Speaker’s Residence

