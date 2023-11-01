Tinubu Vows To Achieve Success By All Means Necessary  

He said “It’s our country, we have no other one, let’s be proud that we’re Nigerians and we can do it, you can show leadership. We can fight to make democracy a lasting reference for the rest of Africa.

“But you are there to help me succeed. Success, I must achieve, by all means necessary. We have great minds, great intellects, and all that we need”, he said. “One of the key complains of the German chancellor and his delegation was… those obstacles are gone, never to come back again, we are open for business. This is why we have set up results”, the President said.

“You will sign a bond of (performance) with me, you If you are performing, nothing to fear, if you miss the objective we review, if you don’t perform, you leave us”, he said.

