Why I turned down a $5million show in Dubai

According to the self-styled ‘African Giant’, he turned down the offer because he wouldn’t be in a gathering where he would be restrained from smoking his regular weed.Burna Boy is number one on my list – Odumodublvck

“Just now I turned down dubai money, 5million dollar na small thing cos me I no dey like to dey go where dem no go gree allow me smoke igbo,” Burna freestyled while rehearsing with his band, Outsiders, in a video making the rounds on social media platform, X.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: I turned down $5m Dubai-gig because I won’t be allowed to smoke weedGrammy-winning Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed that he recently turned down a $5 million offer to perform in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE. According to him, he turned down the offer because he wouldn't be allowed to smoke weed while in Dubai.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Impeachment: Why Akeredolu rejected Aiyedatiwa’s apologyThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment: Why Akeredolu rejected Aiyedatiwa's apology - Sources

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Why APC must produce Soludo’s successor, by UbahThe Nation Newspaper Why APC must produce Soludo's successor, by Ubah

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Why I don’t think of marriageThe Nation Newspaper Why I don't think of marriage - Tolanibaj

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: – John Terry reveals why he will never ChelseaFormer Chelsea captain, John Terry has admitted he would never manage the Premier League club in future. This summer, Terry returned to Stamford Bridge to take up a role in the Blues' academy. But despite working in the club's setup, the 42-year-old says he has given up on managing their senior team.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: ‘Why Israeli-Palestinian war will not threaten world peace’On Monday, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, at a United Nations Security Council emergency briefing warned urgent ceasefire is a matter of life and death for millions in the Gaza Strip.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕