How Nigerian arrested, tortured by police, spent four years in prison

He said he was transporting maize, charcoal and other materials to a market for sale in 2019 when one of his tyres got deflated, which prompted him to visit a repairer’s shop in Masaka, another community in the council area of the state, to fix the tyre.

After he introduced himself and was asked to go, the officers immediately called him back and asked him if he knew anyone by the name Bawa Gombe, believed to be a crime suspect, he said.The operatives, Mr Bawa said, ordered him to enter their vehicle. They drove him to Masaka Police Divisional Headquarters, where they kept shouting at him and insisting that he must tell them the “truth” about his identity.

Mr Bawa said the following day, he was taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia, where he was severely beaten.“At the state CID, dey come start to dey beat me say if no be me be Bawa Gombe, where Bawa Gombe dey. I say my own name na Solomon Bawa.”

According to him, as he shouted and struggled in pain, the inspector threatened to go after his left shoulder. And within seconds, the inspector hit him on his left hand, he said.In the video, the victim is seen struggling to move his right hand. Ahmed Isah, the anchor of the Brekete Family, apparently moved by Mr Bawa’s story, stood up from the podium, and walked down to where Mr Bawa sat. “Aaah, dey hand dey shrink-o!” Mr Isah said as he tried to examine the man’s right hand.

Mr Bawa told the Brekete Family that as soon as he falsely accepted to Mr Angbashi that he was Bawa Gombe, the inspector asked him the whereabouts of a motorcycle he had accused him of stealing, but he told him he had not stolen any motorcycle.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: Indian preacher under fire for labelling Nigerian air force as 'Muslim force’Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Indian declared wanted for terrorist views, under fire for labelling Nigerian air force as 'Muslim force’Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigerian conjoined twins arrive Saudi Arabia for surgeryThe twin girls, Hassana and Husaina born to Hassan Isa from Kano, are joined at the chest and share vital organs.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigerian universities will lose patronage soonA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketingThe Nigerian Railways flagged off e-ticketing for the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe–Warri routes on Monday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: World Stroke Day: 40% Of Acute Nigerian Stroke Patients Die Within 30 DaysAs the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, calls for proactive measures against high incidence of stroke, a

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕