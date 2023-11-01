Actress Juliana Olayode thanks Funke Akindele for movie role opportunity

Juliana has been cast in Funke’s new film, A Tribe Called Judah, starring Ebele Okaro, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Timini Egbuson, and others. Fans trooped to her Instagram account on Monday to express their delight at the actress rejoining with the filmmaker six years after her emotional leave from Funke’s blockbuster series Jenifa’s Dairy.

Juliana shared a video of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off her dance talents and expressing her delight at her return to Funke’s Scene One TV family.She also stated that she was so pleased to be working with Funke that she burst into tears on set.

She wrote: “We are COMING!!! A Tribe Called Judah is coming to the cinema on the 15th of December mark your calendars. “Thank you for all the excitement and messages since I posted the video introducing the characters of A Tribe Called Judah yesterday. Posting this reel so y’all can see that I am as excited as you are. I was so excited I cried on set. Thank you so much mama @funkejenifaakindele for the opportunity to play Hilda. You are simply the BEST.”

