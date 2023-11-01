HEAD TOPICS

– John Terry reveals why he will never Chelsea

DailyPostNGR1 min.

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry has admitted he would never manage the Premier League club in future. This summer, Terry returned to Stamford Bridge to take up a role in the Blues' academy. But despite working in the club's setup, the 42-year-old says he has given up on managing their senior team.

News Source

DAILYPOSTNGR

'My one dream I had when I left Chelsea was that I was going to come back as manager, but now I know it won't happen. 'It hurts me and it'll constantly be niggling away at the back of my mind,' Terry told Chronicle Live.

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Former Leicester and Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater retiresFormer Leicester and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater announced his retirement on Monday after admitting he had been 'in limbo' too long.
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Former Leicester, Chelsea Midfielder Drinkwater RetiresBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Former Leicester and Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater retires at 33The Nation Newspaper Former Leicester and Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater retires at 33
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Pochettino Urges Chelsea Fans To ‘Believe’ Despite Rocky SeasonBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Pochettino urges Chelsea fans to ‘believe’ despite rocky seasonA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Taraba: Tribunal upholds former speaker’s victoryThe tribunal ruled that the petitioners could not prove their claims that the election fell short of the lawful requirement
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕