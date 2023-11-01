‘Why Israeli-Palestinian war will not threaten world peace’

More than half a million Palestinians have been forced from their homes due to Israel’s onslaught, (which is in its third week) and are now sheltering in crammed UNRWA schools and buildings, with scarce food and water and often nowhere to sleep, Lazzarini said.
On Sunday, Palestinians, desperate due to continued blockade and bombing, broke into UN warehouses, taking wheat, flour, and other basic survival goods. America for instance, has been loud about its support for Israel and has expressed commitment to offer aid.
Many Islamic states have also called for an immediate ceasefire, with many of them incensed at the conditions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. While they demanded military action against Israel, others said Arab states should consider using other methods to stop the bombardment of Gaza.
The United Nations reported that more than 1. 4 million Palestinians, nearly half of Gaza’s population, have been internally displaced. The conflict in the region has been the subject of numerous international conferences dealing with historic rights, security issues, and human rights. Though the majority of the peace efforts have centred on a two-state solution, which involves the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, the Palestinians have remained indisposed to that idea.
He, however, thrashed the idea that there might not be a Third World War even if America intervened in the conflict. He urged all players, especially mediators like America to be careful since it has a lot to lose being a hegemonic power in the international system.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕