Why I mocked AY when his house got burnt

'As the house dey burn, as dem dey try quench the fire, I was on live. Except you sef when he dey portray my daughter as dog for his yeye skit video; dey take my trials and tribulations take make joke. He used my trials and tribulations to make joke. Not only that. He called my daughter a dog basically in his useless skit. 'That unfunny modaf**ker. That dry goat with smelly mouth. His mouth dey smell. Ask anybody in the industry except they want to lie to you.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Why APC must produce Soludo’s successor, by UbahThe Nation Newspaper Why APC must produce Soludo's successor, by Ubah

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Why I don’t think of marriageThe Nation Newspaper Why I don't think of marriage - Tolanibaj

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Impeachment: Why Akeredolu rejected Aiyedatiwa’s apologyThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment: Why Akeredolu rejected Aiyedatiwa's apology - Sources

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: – John Terry reveals why he will never ChelseaFormer Chelsea captain, John Terry has admitted he would never manage the Premier League club in future. This summer, Terry returned to Stamford Bridge to take up a role in the Blues' academy. But despite working in the club's setup, the 42-year-old says he has given up on managing their senior team.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: ‘Why constituency projects must be stopped’Peter Obi has described constituency projects carried by lawmakers in the National Assembly as a criminal venture.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: ‘Why Israeli-Palestinian war will not threaten world peace’On Monday, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, at a United Nations Security Council emergency briefing warned urgent ceasefire is a matter of life and death for millions in the Gaza Strip.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕