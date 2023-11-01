I must succeed by all means necessary

The 2023 Cabinet Retreat, themed ‘Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda, is organised for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and other top government functions. “Don’t be afraid to take decisions, but don’t be antagonistic of your supervisor. If they are wrong, debate it. I stand before you and I have claimed several occasions and I’m saying today again, as the President I can make mistakes, point it to me, and I will resolve that conflict, that error. Perfection is only that of God Almighty.“But you are there to help me succeed. Success, I must achieve, by all means necessary. We have great minds, great intellects, and all that we need.

He added: “I accept the assets and liabilities of my predecessor, it is part of my professional background. You are in this ship, don’t wreck it. See the minister as part of a team that will navigate and take it out of troubled waters.“Healthcare is a priority, education is a must. No other weapon against poverty than education. You have the opportunity to change things.

He also told the gathering that there would be periodic assessments of government functionaries and those who fail to measure up to the target of delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration would be shown that doors.

He further tasked the functionaries, saying, “We must take 50 million out of poverty. Look around, don’t be wicked. We can only spend the money, we cannot spend the people.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warnsThe Nation Newspaper Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warns

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu: DisCos undercapitalized by N2tr, calls for recapitalizationThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu: DisCos undercapitalized by N2tr, calls for recapitalization

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: I have absolute confidence in my Chief of StaffThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: I have absolute confidence in my Chief of Staff – Tinubu

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Safeguard our democracy, President Tinubu charges PoliceThe Nation Newspaper Safeguard our democracy, President Tinubu charges Police

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu celebrates Afe Babalola at 92The Nation Newspaper Tinubu celebrates Afe Babalola at 92

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: JUST IN: FBI rejects request to release documents on TinubuThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: FBI rejects request to release documents on Tinubu

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕