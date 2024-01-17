Troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralise Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in Borno State

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised unspecified number of Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) fighters during a significant week-long offensive against terrorists in Borno State. One of the gun trucks blown up by troops while clearing 25 Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ camps, in Borno State…yesterday.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised unspecified number of Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) fighters during a significant week-long offensive against terrorists in Borno State. Intelligence sources reportedly told counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, yesterday, that the land and air offensives, which began on January 7, 2024, as part of Operation Desert Sanity III, also resulted in the clearance and destruction of over 25 terrorist camps in Sambisa Forest and Timbuktu Triangl





