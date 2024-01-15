Lagos State Task Force Impounds 174 Motorcycles in Operation Against Commercial Motorcyclists

The Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences has impounded 174 motorcycles in a renewed operation against recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists across the state. The agency vowed to bring operations of the motorcyclists, popularly known as okada, to an end, even as it carried out a weeklong raid. The raid saw the agency impound 50 motorcycles in the Abule Ado axis; 50 in the Berger/Grammar School area; and 70 in the Abule Egba axis.

Jejeloye lamented that activities of the motorcyclists have continued to put the lives of Lagosians in danger. He also warned uniformed personnel to obey extant rules and regulations guiding the use of motorcycles or face prosecution. He said: “We have taken it upon ourselves to end okada operations in the state. We are putting all mechanisms in place to ensure we achieve this goal





