Troops arrest alleged ammunition suppliers, recover weapons, motorcycles in Kaduna

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Musa Yahaya, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mr Yayaha said the arrest was done following the receipt of credible intelligence from a collaborated who was arrested earlier. He said troops subsequently arrested the suspects on 24 October in the Awon area of Kachia Local Government.

“The two arrested criminals and items recovered included one locally made AK 47 rifle, two Dane guns, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, seven live cartridges and five shells of expended cartridges.Mr Yahaya also disclosed that in another operation the same day, the division’s troops, while on clearance operation around Dogon Daji-Saulawa in Birnin Gwari Local Government, engaged some terrorists in a gunfight, forcing them to flee the area. headtopics.com

Items recovered from the fleeing terrorists are a G3 rifle, 16 motorcycles, two locally made guns and a mobile phone.and Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro has charged the troops to sustain the tempo and clear all criminal elements from the division’s areas of responsibility, ” Mr Yahaya said.

