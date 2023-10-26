Terrorism: Troops arrest 2 ammunition suppliers, recover weapons, 16 motorcycles in Kaduna

The Troops of 1 Division of Nigerian Army, Kaduna, have arrested two suspected suppliers of ammunition to terrorists and recovered weapons and 16 motorcycles in Kaduna.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna. Yayaha said following credible intelligence, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, in the early hours of Oct. 24, arrested two terrorists’ collaborators and ammunition suppliers in Awon general area of Kachia Local Government in Kaduna State.

He explained that the criminals were arrested in their various houses around Awon, based on intelligence from a previously arrested collaborator, who had been in troops’ custody. “The two arrested criminals and items recovered included one locally made AK 47 rifle, two dane guns, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, seven live cartridges and five shells of expended cartridges.Yahaya also disclosed that in another operation the same day, troops of the division,while on clearance operation around Dogon daji-Saulawa general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, made contact with terrorists and criminal elements. headtopics.com

According to him, the troops engaged the criminals in a gun duel, forcing them to scamper in disarray due to troops superior fire power.“The General Officer Commanding(GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, has charged the troops to sustain the tempo and clear all criminal elements from the division’s areas of responsibility, ” Yahaya said.

