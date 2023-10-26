INEC obeys court order, removes APC's Sylva from list of Bayelsa guber candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed Timipre Sylva’s name from the list of candidates contesting the Bayelsa governorship election.

The name of Sylva’s running mate, Joshua Maciveras, was also yanked off. Both men are candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the poll. On June 9, INEC published the final list of candidates for the off-cycle polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.Advertisement

The court held that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state, would breach the 1999 constitution if allowed to contest again. In the amended list of candidates posted on the commission’s website on Tuesday, the column meant for the Bayelsa APC candidates was left blank with the remarks “court order”. headtopics.com

In the same vein, the commission included the names of the Peoples Redemption Party’s (PRP) Uchechukwu Ishiodu as the governorship candidate and Ahumbe Chiazor as his running mate, for the Imo state election.In the previous list published in June, the PRP had been excluded entirely but the federal high court, Owerri, reportedly ordered INEC to include the name of the PRP governorship candidate in the list of nominated candidates already published on the INEC website.

“By virtue of the provision of section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Commission is bound to enforce the Orders of Court on nomination of candidates by political parties in the state,” the statement reads. headtopics.com

“Reprinting of the materials in compliance with court orders within a short period of time is not only expensive but the management of the process is very challenging,” he said.“However, this decision is without prejudice to any pending appeal by the affected candidates or their political parties.

Read more:

thecableng »

Bayelsa Guber polls: INEC releases amended candidates’ lists, removes APC’s SylvaThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released amended lists of candidates for Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections. Read more ⮕

INEC Removes APC Guber Candidate Sylva’s Name from List of Candidates for Bayelsa ElectionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

INEC delists Sylva as Bayelsa APC governorship candidateThe Nation Newspaper INEC delists Sylva as Bayelsa APC governorship candidate Read more ⮕

JUST IN: APC Candidate Sylva Writes INEC, Demands Withdrawal of Candidates List for Bayelsa ElectionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Bayelsa: INEC’s delisting of Sylva, premature, says APCThe ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to the delisting of its Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, saying although the electoral umpire may have acted based on the legitimate orders of a court of competent jurisdiction, its action was premature as the party had... Read more ⮕

APC Calls For Calm As INEC Excludes Sylva From Bayelsa Guber Race The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sued for peace among its members following the exclusion of the party's candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, from the list Read more ⮕