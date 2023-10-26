FG renews commitment to scale up port rating in global maritime

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, at the commissioning of the Mission to Seafarers (MTS) centre in Lagos, said the move is apt especially with increasing global competition which has become imperative for nations to make conscious efforts to deepen the competitiveness of their ports.

“This is part of our concerted effort to ensure the maximisation of the comparative advantages that our maritime resources present. The reconstruction of this MTS facility will undoubtedly scale up Nigeria’s rating in the global maritime community,” he averred.

He pointed out that the commissioning of the facility is timely and very much in tandem with the economic goals of the present administration. He challenged all heads of maritime agencies to be more audacious and innovative in spearheading smart initiatives like this, which creates opportunities and open up new vistas of growth. headtopics.com

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said with over 90 per cent of global trade which accounts for half of the world’s economic output constituting an important economic driver that helps to spur development and reduce poverty going by sea, every member of the maritime and indeed the global community is directly or indirectly a beneficiary of the service of seafarers.

“It is essential for this special category of men and women who spend weeks on end holed up with only work mates for company to get on shore to interact and access internet to contact family, seek welfare, to secure medical or psychological support if needed and to have a break from the work environment,” he added. headtopics.com

“With an estimated number of four thousand (4000) foreign flagged ships visiting our shores annually, which implies three hundred (300) vessels (or a minimum of 6,000 Seafarers) every month, it has become expedient that we intensify our collaborations with global institutions like the MTS to encourage Shore Leave and Crew Change and of course reap the concomitant benefits for coastal tourism and the projection of positive image and reputation for our dear nation,” he averred.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Activist commends Tinubu on P&ID victoryThe Nation Newspaper Activist commends Tinubu on P&ID victory Read more ⮕

Ganduje wants constitutional roles for deputy governorsThe Nation Newspaper Ganduje wants constitutional roles for deputy governors Read more ⮕

Giannis Adetokunbo agrees to 3-year max extension with BucksThe Nation Newspaper Giannis Adetokunbo agrees to 3-year max extension with Bucks Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Court convicts Lagos doctor for defilement, sexual assault of wife’s nieceThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Court convicts Lagos doctor for defilement, sexual assault of wife's niece Read more ⮕

Lagos doctor sentenced to life imprisonment over rapeThe Nation Newspaper Lagos doctor sentenced to life imprisonment over rape Read more ⮕

Lagos govt fumes as restaurant breaks seal after flouting environmental ordersThe Nation Newspaper Lagos govt fumes as restaurant breaks seal after flouting environmental orders Read more ⮕