Amidst inflationary pressure in the country, the price of commodities has maintained an upward trend over the last decade.

Ironically, at 5.2 million metric tons, Nigeria is the 14th largest rice producer in the world, and the highest producer in Africa, followed by Egypt with a production output of 3.8 million metric tons, data published by the United States Department of Agriculture showed.

In September and October, as our correspondent travelled across farming communities such as Doma, Assakio, Shabu, Akwanga, and Agabija among others in the Lafia Local Government Area, it was observed that while some rice farmers battled with the challenges of the overflowing river, the farmers also registered concerns of rain seizure at the onset of the planting season this year. headtopics.com

However, some clusters of farmers who adopted climate-smart rice farming, described as “Bokashi and Biochar, introduced to them by Sasakawa Africa Association were seen harvesting rice paddies in October.After several interviews with farmers, it was gathered that “Bokashi and Biochar” are two technologies introduced to rice farmers in Nasarawa State to help amend depleted soils and reduce carbon emissions from rice fields.

“The soil amendment technologies serve more-or-less as organic manure to the soil. Helps improve the structure and other soil properties. They also help retain soil moisture and increase fertility over a long period,” says Mariam Aliyu, SAA Program Assistant on Regenerative Agriculture. headtopics.com

She explained that the materials required for the technology are affordable and readily available to farmers.

