Insecurity: COAS Tasks Troops On Training, Teamwork

The COAS gave the charge during the closing ceremony of “Nigerian Army Inter-Formation Combat Obstacle Crossing Competition 2023” at the 7 Guards Obstacle Course, Lungi Barracks, Abuja, for troops drawn from various divisions, formations and units.

Represented by the chief of training (Army), Maj-Gen. Sani Mohammed, the army chief reiterated the importance of continuous training of troops towards ensuring full combat readiness in preparation to surmount the myriad of security challenges confronting the nation.“It is my hope and expectation that the lessons learned from this competition will pave the way for positive improvements in future for enhanced performance, particularly in the conduct of our operations.

"I urge you to embrace the culture of individual fitness, training, teamwork and early preparations as you engage in other future tasks. Finally, I wish to reiterate my commitment towards ensuring unflinching, support and drive for qualitative training in the army," he said.

