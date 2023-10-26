Troops Arrest 182 Terrorists, Kill 73, Rescue 68 Hostages In 1 Week — DHQ

The director, Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this during biweekly update on military operations said troops identified and destroyed 63 illegal refining sites containing 15 dugout pits, 45 boats, 87 storage tanks, 128 cooking ovens, one pumping machine, four outboard engine and arrested 14 suspected oil thieves.

General Buba said the troops recovered 962,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 35,420 litres of illegally refined AGO, 38,450 litres of DPK and 45,000 litres of PMS with estimated value of N1.2bn.

Others are: 586 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, a bag containing 287 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 389 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 141 rounds of 7.62mm special (belted) ammo, 12 rounds of 9mm ammo, 113 rounds of live cartridges, 25 empty magazine, 13 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, 2 HH radio, one boafeng radio and the sum of N3.3m amongst other items. headtopics.com

