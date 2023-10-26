Troops arrest two Kaduna residents for supplying arms to terrorists

According to Yahaya, 'Following credible intelligence, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, in the early hours of Oct. 24, arrested two terrorists’ collaborators and ammunition suppliers in Awon general area of Kachia Local Government in Kaduna State.' He explained that based on intelligence from a previously arrested collaborator, who had been in the troops’ custody, the criminals were arrested in their various houses around Awon.

In another development, Yahaya said the troops, while on a clearance operation around the Dogon daji-Saulawa general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, made contact with terrorists and criminal elements. The troops, he explained engaged the criminals in a gun duel, forcing them to scamper in disarray. He added that the soldiers recovered items like a G3 rifle, 16 motorcycles, two locally made guns and a mobile phone.

