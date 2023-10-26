Police arrest 80-year-old man for attempting to defile minor in Jos

The Command also paraded one Elijah Anthony and his mother for allegedly kidnapping and killing a five-year-old boy, Dawon Pam, in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of the state. The Police also paraded two women, daughter in-law and her mother in-law, for being in possession of seven bags of cannabis in Bokkos LGA of the state.

'Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police operatives led by SP Okala Ugbede swung into action and was able to trace the kidnappers on 23rd October, 2023, and arrested one of the culprits, Elijah Anthony, aged 17 years, of same address.

