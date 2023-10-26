Nigerian Army records success against Boko Haram in Yobe

The operation was conducted in response to intelligence reports indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the Bajingo general area of Tarmuwa.Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal, affirms Tinubu’s electionAlso, on October 25, 2023, troops from the 159 Battalion in Geidam conducted a successful operation in Jororo village, Gaidam LGA.

This operation was in response to reports of terrorists harassing civilians and collecting levies from locals. Two insurgents were killed, and two AK-47 rifles and two motorcycles were recovered. In a separate incident on the same day, the troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade thwarted an attempted attack by ISWAP terrorists on Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area.

The attackers, arriving on motorcycles and two gun trucks, were met with superior firepower from the troops, compelling them to retreat to the forest. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Boko Haram Kingpin Engages Security Operatives In Gun Duel, Escapes Arrest In NigerResidents of Gbaganu community, a suburb of Minna, Niger State capital city, are now living in fears as another suspected Boko Haram kingpin had an encounter Read more ⮕

Shekau, Boko Haram leader, reportedly killed in clash with ISWAPNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Insecurity: FG pledges more equipment for Nigerian ArmyThe Minister of Defence commended the leadership and personnel of the armed forces for the successes recorded in the theatres of operation to rid the nation of security threats. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: President Tinubu Approves N18bn for Families of Fallen Nigerian Army Soldiers, OthersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Nigerian Army’s effectiveness depends on your role, COAS tells SenateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigerian Army In Good Hands With Lagbaja As COAS, Says Senate The chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua, who made the declaration when he led the Senate Committee to the Army Headquarters in Abuja, said Read more ⮕