Tax Evasion: Delta Govt Drags Hoteliers, Event Centers To Court

Owners (defaulters) of such hotels, lounges or clubs in the state have been served notices to appear before the magistrate court.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for culture and tourism, Dr Darlington Ijeh, the defaulters would appear before the court to give reasons why they should not be prosecuted for failing to perform their obligations to the state government.

“Consequent on the failure of most hotels, night clubs and lounges owners to register their facilities, obtain operating licenses or renew same with the State Tourism Board through the Internal Revenue Service, it has become necessary for the Directorate of Culture and Tourism to seek legal remedy. headtopics.com

‘’The first set of defaulters will be appearing before the magistrate court to give an account of why they should not be sanctioned or prosecuted for failing to perform their legitimate obligations to the state.“This should serve as a deterrent and warning to hotel, club and lounge owners in other parts of the state as the train bearing the long arm of the law will soon berth in their domains. There will be no selective treatment in this operation,’’ ljeh warned.

