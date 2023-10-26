Tinubu reacts to Supreme Court judgement validating his election

Mr Tinubu said the victory would further energise and strengthen his commitment to continue to serve Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths.President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming his victory at the 25 February election, saying the court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi challenging the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

“The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour. Mr Tinubu said the victory would further energise and strengthen his commitment to continue to serve Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths.“The victory of today has further energised and strengthened my commitment to continue to serve all Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths, with honour and total respect for the diverse opinions and uniting values of our citizens,” he said. headtopics.com

The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour. While the verdict of today has laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 Presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by law, I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment, because I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times.

With deep gratitude to God Almighty, I solemnly and humbly accept today’s judicial victory with an intense sense of responsibility and a burning desire to meet the great challenges confronting our people. headtopics.com

