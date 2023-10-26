Tinubu reacts to Supreme Court judgement validating his election

Mr Tinubu said the victory would further energise and strengthen his commitment to continue to serve Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths.President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming his victory at the 25 February election, saying the court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi challenging the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

“The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour. Mr Tinubu said the victory would further energise and strengthen his commitment to continue to serve Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths. headtopics.com

While expressing gratitude to Nigerians for the mandate to serve the country, Mr Tinubu promised to meet and exceed the expectations of Nigerians in service delivery and good governance.I welcome the verdict of the Justice John I. Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter. headtopics.com

It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu Disappointing, ‘Thrashed’ Nigerians’ ExpectationsThe PDP says the Supreme Court verdict affirming Tinubu's election as Nigeria's president thrashed the people's expectation. Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court a welcome relief for NigeriansFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has described the victory of Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court as a welcome relief for not just him but the majority of Nigerians. Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕