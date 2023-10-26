Tinubu reacts to Supreme Court judgement validating his election

Mr Tinubu said the victory would further energise and strengthen his commitment to continue to serve Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths.President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming his victory at the 25 February election, saying the court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi challenging the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).
"The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour. Mr Tinubu said the victory would further energise and strengthen his commitment to continue to serve Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths.
While expressing gratitude to Nigerians for the mandate to serve the country, Mr Tinubu promised to meet and exceed the expectations of Nigerians in service delivery and good governance.I welcome the verdict of the Justice John I. Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.
It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.