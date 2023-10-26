Supreme Court: Victory, an energiser to work harder, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, October 26, described his victory at the Supreme Court as an impetus for hard work.

“It energises me and gives me the impetus to work harder without further distraction as from now,” he told reporters in Aso Villa, Abuja.National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila stormed the State House to brief President about the apex court’s verdict.Decked in a white Agbada and a green cap, President Tinubu said the judgment will strengthen his administration to build a great economy.

He said: “The court has put a stop to shenanigans, innuendos, lies and trials in the media. The court has demonstrated a strong commitment to the rule of law and justice. We will use the strength of our diversity to build a great country.” headtopics.com

Nothing that he had started tackling the challenges of developing since his swearing-in, the president acknowledged the need for his administration to work harder.He said: “I have started from day one to work hard. The judgment has now strengthened my resolve to work harder. The victory has given me the impact to work harder.”

However, President Tinubu clarified that he is not a magician, saying: “I did not promise an eldorado from day one.”The president said: “We are members of the same family, living in the same house, but in different rooms. We need a change of mindset for the sake of our country, our children, and our grandchildren.” headtopics.com

