Pastor files N20million lawsuit against Chef Dammy

The Ekiti-born Chef, Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, is reportedly facing a N20 million lawsuit from her pastor.

This legal action comes in the wake of recent public disputes between the two, where the chef had raised concerns about threats to her life. Just days ago, she had publicly revealed certain details about the pastor, including his sponsorship of her Cook-a-Thon event, which was aimed at breaking Hilda Baci’s record.

In her recent post, she expressed concerns about her safety and warned that her pastor should be held responsible if anything were to happen to her.I’m living in constant fear, Chef Dammy cries out Via a petition written by his lawyers, the pastor expressed surprise at what he considered a defamatory statement by the chef. headtopics.com

He has demanded a retraction of the defamatory statement and is being asked to pay the sum of Twenty million naira (20,000,000) for damages. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Chef Dammy’s Pastor Sues Her over Alleged Defamation, Demands N20 million in DamagesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Billion Dollars Prophet sues Chef Dammy over alleged defamation, demands N22m in damagesA cleric, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah, aka Billion Dollars Prophet, has slammed a N22 million defamatory suit against popular chef, Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy. DAILY POST recalls that Chef Dammy recently called out Billion Dollars Prophet on social media, saying he should be held responsible if anything happens to her. Read more ⮕

Defamation: Prophet slams N22m suit against Chef DammyA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

N22m suit: Ekiti Prophet, Chef Dammy at war over defamationA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigerian Singer Dammy Krane calls out Davido over unpaid debtThe Nation Newspaper Nigerian Singer Dammy Krane calls out Davido over unpaid debt Read more ⮕

‘Please pay my money’ – Dammy Krane drags Davido over alleged debtNigerian singer and composer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has called out Davido over unpaid debt. While noting how difficult it is for the rich to pay debts, Dammy Krane pleaded with Davido to consider him for the sake of his daughter. Read more ⮕