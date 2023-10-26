It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme court victory

‘s ex-spokesman in the south east and former gubernatorial aspirant in Enugu state, Dr. Josef Onoh has asked Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi close ranks with President Bola Tinubu to commence the process of healing in Nigeria.

Reacting to the judgment, Onoh said: “I hail and congratulate our President and our great party, the APC, on the Supreme Court victory. For Mr. President, it’s now time to work and also time to convenice Nigerians that there was no cabal that hijacked his presidency, rather he should remember what we went through in the hands of the past cabal that tried to frustrate his presidency reasons why we said “Never again.

” My utmost respect goes to H.E. Atiku Abubakar(Daddy Cool) irrespective of all the political shenanigans, his immense contribution to the development of our nation can never be taken for granted. We must give him immense credit for sustaining a good fight in defence of his aspiration, it takes a lot of courage, tenacity, dedication to walk on such thorny road. headtopics.com

“I also thank the Supreme Court judges that defiled all the intimidations, threats and harassments, to cast aside emotions and sentiments and delivered the judgement for history will be kind to them. “I have no regrets nor apology for Comments credited to my person during and after the campaign up till today’s Supreme court judgement in defence of my Principal and our President and if he were to run for office again in a next life I’ll do the same without regrets.”

