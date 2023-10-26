Supreme Court judgement: Legal battle over, let’s work for good governance, says DSP Barau

, has hailed the Supreme Court judgement affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, presidential election.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, in Abuja, described the judgement as a victory for democracy, urging the appellants to join hands with President Tinubu to address the challenges facing the country.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, dismissed the appeals by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. While urging the appellants to accept the ruling by the apex court in good faith, he commended the justices of the court for upholding the verdict of the electorate who voted for President Tinubu during the presidential election. headtopics.com

He said: “The legal battle is over with today’s judgement of the Supreme Court, affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25, 2023, presidential election. Nigerians have won, democracy has won, and the country will be better for it.“I commend the justices of the Supreme Court for upholding the verdict of the Nigerian electorate who voted for President Tinubu during the presidential election.

He reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to come up with legislation to support the various initiatives of the executive for the revival of the economy, attainment of sustainable peace, unity and development of Nigeria as a whole. headtopics.com

