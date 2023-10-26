Tinubu's Victory Can't Be Nullified Over Non-Transmission Of Results Electronically — Supreme Court

has said the failure by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically cannot affect the outcome of the election and also is not enough ground to nullify the result of the February 25 presidential election.

Chairman of the panel of Supreme Court Justices, John Inyang Okoro, in his judgement on Thursday, also dismissed the requirement of the 25% votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a none issue.

