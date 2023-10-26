Supreme Court: Tinubu’s victory, best for Nigeria democracy

The Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Thursday verdict of the Supreme Court which gave final validation to the victory of Presidentat the February 25, 2023 poll as the best thing to have happened to the nation’s democracy in recent times.

Oyo APC urged the petitioners to join hands with Tinubu’s federal government-led administration in order to move the nation forward. Recall that the Apex Court, on Thursday, October 26, threw out the appeals of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which had earlier validated the victory of President Tinubu and thus put paid to all issues generated before, during and after the 2023 presidential election.

A statement by Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, congratulated President Tinubu and his Vice, Kassim Shettima as well as APC’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and others who fought spiritedly at the court to safeguard the wishes and aspirations of the majority of Nigerian electorate who freely chose the APC candidate at the poll. headtopics.com

“It is our humble opinion that all hands should be on deck to support President Tinubu and his team on the task of fixing the country. Our nation has its own share of global economic instability in addition to some peculiar security challenges among other things and it is when all citizens join hands together to tackle these problems headlong that we can achieve meaningful success within the shortest time possible.

