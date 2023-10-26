I Once Contemplated Converting To Islam

He, however, said right now he doesn’t care about religion anymore as he only believes in the existence of God.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Wunmi Bello, Omah Lay said: “As soon as I made money, I just switched; I just believed in God and became more human than religious. I don’t just enjoy religion anymore.“I grew up in a Christian home. I spent a lot of time in church. And at some point, I was going to convert to Islam. But now I’m at the point where it’s just me and God. Not religion. Because I really don’t know anything about religion. That’s the problem.

"So, I just feel like I don't know anything in as much as I know the Bible, Jesus and Allah. But at the end, I don't have evidence. The only evidence I have is that there's a God who is moving me. I know that there must be something that's somewhere that's in charge of this whole thing. I believe it's God."

