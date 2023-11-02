Reps to AGF: You’ve 72hrs to submit report on N100bn COVID-19 intervention funds

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) who issued the notice in Abuja, frowned at the AGF’s refusal to comply with the resolution of the Committee to submit the report on the 27th October, 2023.

While reading the Riot Act against the AGF, Hon. Salam explained that the House had mandated the Committee to investigate the “expenditure incurred under the COVID-19 interventions especially in the year 2020 and up to 2022.

According to him, “A letter was written to the Accountant General to furnish the committee with details of all releases pursuant to the provisions of the Appropriation Act as well as other interventions captured by the released from Central Bank of Nigeria to different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.“”That letter, I was duly informed showed that submission is expected on or before October 27, 2023.

“As we speak, that input has not been received from the office of the accountant general of the Federation. “That is a very very important document that will guide our proceedings on the investigation the house mandated us to carry out within a timeframe.

“Sir, you are the Deputy Director PAC, if the letter comes most likely you will also have an input to the conversation.“ ‘So, we are sending you now to go back home and let the accountant general know that she has defaulted in the request of the committee. We said on or before 27th if there are any objective reasons why she couldn’t meet up with that date, she should communicate to this committee to ask for the extension of time.

