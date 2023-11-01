Reps issue 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to present report on N100bn COVID-19 funds

The house resolution was passed after the adoption of a motion on the “alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2022”, approved by the federal government for various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) between 2020 and 2022.

“A letter was written to the Accountant General to furnish the committee with details of all releases pursuant to the provisions of the Appropriation Act as well as other interventions captured by the released from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to different MDA of government,” Salam said.Advertisement

“That is a very important document that will guide our proceedings on the investigation the house mandated us to carry out within a timeframe. While leading the debate on the motion, Nyampa Zakari, a PDP member representing Michika/Madagali federal constituency, underscored the role of the national assembly in exposing corruption in the utilisation of public funds.Zakari said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the loss of lives, jobs, and economic opportunities for millions of homes in different parts of the world, including Nigeria.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Reps issue 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on N100bn COVID-19 fundsThe House is investigating expenditures related to COVID-19 interventions, particularly from 2020 to 2022.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: N100bn infrastructural development plan followed due process — Osun Commissioner, AlimiOsun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, has affirmed that the recently unveiled multi-billion naira infrastructural development plan strongly adhered to due process and procurement laws. Alimi also maintained that the plan has strong sustainability components.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Senate confirms seven RECs, AGF nominee for appointment by TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Senate confirms seven RECs, AGF nominee for appointment by Tinubu

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Tinubu writes Reps, sends 2023 supplementary budget, MEET/FSP for considerationThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Tinubu writes Reps, sends 2023 supplementary budget, MEET/FSP for consideration

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu’s 2023 supplementary budget scales second reading in RepsThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's 2023 supplementary budget scales second reading in Reps

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Reps invite humanitarian minister over N1.1 conditional cash transferThe Nation Newspaper Reps invite humanitarian minister over N1.1 conditional cash transfer

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕