Valedictory speech: Justice Dattijo ‘convicted’ fellow justices without proof — Ahamba, SAN

I’m very worried. The APC government that has come before and the one that is there now, have not seen anything wrong in the depletion of membership of the Supreme Court. It is a serious matter. But I am sorry to say this: The APC, since it came to power under my friend, Buhari, has always midwifed the wrong thing. They have not taken any right decision in favour of this country since they started ruling under Buhari. I hope they do not crash this country before they are taken out of power.

Justice Dattijo also said in his speech that public perceptions of the Judiciary have over the years become “witheringly scornful and monstrously critical. How do you react to this? On whether the law envisages that the presidential election appeal panel ought to include representatives from all parts of the country, I don’t think so. There is no law that says that in picking a panel, every geo-political zone should be represented even though it is reasonable, so to say. I must say that I have not seen any law in Nigeria that says justices of the Supreme Court that should be empanelled to hear cases must come from all the geo-political zones of the country.

Is it the law that the deputy chairman of the NJC should be consulted by the CJN who is the chairman, before decisions are taken? Dattijo said salaries of Justices have remained static with no graduation for over 15 years. How do you react to this twin issue.

