Reps to investigate expenditure on suspended national census

Moving the motion, Hon. Okafor said the Census provides accurate population data crucial for development planning, policy formulation, resource allocation, and government program implementation, especially at a time when the federal government in conjunction with State governments working on giving palliatives to vulnerable citizens and also planning other social services.

He said further that the data collected in the 2006 Population Census is far from reality in 2023 and cannot validly form a solid base for the formation of national economic policies that will aid the federal government in administering viable national planning.

He said further that the financial investment in 2023 population census planning would have improved economic planning and distribution of palliatives in the country. He said the National Population Commission, led by the chairman, Nasir lsa Kwarra, expressed readiness to conduct a population and housing census during a visit to President Bola Tinubu on July 6, 2023.

