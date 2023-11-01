Senate confirms seven RECs, AGF nominee for appointment by Tinubu

The Red Chamber also confirmed the nomination of Shaakaa Chira for appointment as the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).had on Tuesday, October 31, transmitted the names of the REC nominees and that of Chira to the Senate for confirmation.Those confirmed as RECs-designate are: Etekarnba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Prof. Mohammed Yelwa (Niger) and Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa).
