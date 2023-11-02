REPAIRS: FG to close Third Mainland Bridge Nov 6

“Consequently, the two ramps mentioned above will be closed to traffic by 7am on Monday, November 6, 2023 for five weeks. Motorists are, therefore, advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed and are encouraged to use the alternative routes as provided.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Seven Things To Know As FG Begins Third Mainland Bridge RepairsThe Federal Government will commence comprehensive rehabilitation the 11.8-kilometre Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos today.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: FG To Close Sections Of Third Mainland Bridge For Five WeeksBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for five weeks repairThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Lagos secures partnership for construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, othersThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Lagos secures partnership for construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, others

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Lagos Govt Secures Partnership For Construction Of Fourth Mainland Bridge, Other ProjectsOther key projects include the Omu Creek Project and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Lagos state govt signs $1.35 billion deal for 4th mainland bridge, othersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕