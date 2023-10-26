Property worth millions of naira destroyed as fire razes Yobe market [PHOTOS]

Although no death or injury was recorded during incident, but eyewitnesses have attributed the cause of the inferno to electrical fault that emanated from one of the shops which spread to other areas of the market, destroying goods as well as other valuables.

The Chairman, Harmonize Traders Association of Nigeria Yobe State chapter, who doubles as the Executive Chairman, United Marketers Traders Association in the state, Alhaji Nasiru Mato, confirmed the incident. He assured to reach out to authorities concerned for immediate intervention.

