NAFDAC destroys fake, expired goods worth N16bn in Ogun

The NAFDAC boss urged the National Assembly to speedily pass the Counterfeit Medical Products Bill to strengthen the agency’s fight against counterfeiting in the country.

She said some of the products were seized by the agency from manufacturers, importers and distributors. “NAFDAC has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the health of the nation is safegurded.

She also said products, like codeine, cough syrups, tramadol capsules, aphrodisiacs, analgesics, antibiotics and antimalaria drugs, worth N8 million, peddled by hawkers, had also been confiscated by the agency during the same period.She recalled a recent arrest of one Sunday Chibuike, who she said was charged to court by the agency for producing unregistered alcoholic beverages. headtopics.com

“This act is extremely callous and worrisome because of the health implications which includes pseudo hallucination, impairement of reflexes, acute psychosis, altered brain development and impaired motor coordination, among others,” she said.

“I hereby appeal to community leaders, religious leaders, health practitioners, newsmen and others to continue to educate their wards and family members to desist from patronising quacks and peddlers of medicine on the streets,” she said. headtopics.com

She urged the National Assembly to speedily pass the Counterfeit Medical Products Bill to strengthen the agency’s fight against counterfeiting in the country. She assured Nigerians that NAFDAC would not relent in its effort to rid the country of sub-standard and falsified medicines and other unwholesome regulated products.

