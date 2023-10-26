UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Peter Obi’s appeal against Tinubu

The judgement on Peter Obi's case, coming immediately after the court's decision dismissing Atiku's appeal, brought down the curtain on the legal disputes over the validity of Mr Tinubu's election.

The Supreme Court expressed its displeasure over the relitigation of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s double nomination issue. He added that “this matter ought not to have come here. This appeal lacks merit and it is hereby dismissed.”

In his contribution, Mohammed Garba said Mr Obi’s grouse with the verdict of the presidential election court had been “comprehensively dealt with” in Atiku Abubakar’s appeal.Other members of the panel, Uwani Abba-Aji, Adamu Jauro, Ibrahim Saulawa and Emmanuel Agim, while agreeing with the lead judgement, dismissed Mr Obi’s suit for being unmeritorious. headtopics.com

Consequently, Mr Obi had urged the court to either declare him president or order a rerun election due to Mr Tinubu’s failure to poll 25 per cent of lawful votes in Abuja. The court queried why a presidential candidate with the highest number of lawful votes in an election should be denied victory for not securing 25 per cent votes in Abuja.

He said, “The legislature does not intend to create injustice or absurdity” by conferring a special status on residents of the FCT above Nigerians in other states of the country by insisting that a presidential candidate must secure 25 per cent of lawful votes in Abuja before been declared winner of an election. headtopics.com

The court equally adopted its position in Atiku’s appeal regarding INEC’s failure to electronically transmit polling unit results in real-time to the IReV, in determining Mr Obi’s contention on the issue, among others.

