Nasarawa United end Abuja camping exercise on a high

The newly appointed technical adviser of the team, Usman Adams, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the players.

Nasarawa United will participate in the 2023–24 Nigeria National League season. The league body has yet to announce a new date for the commencement of the new season.

