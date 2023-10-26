Gombe United chief charges players to go for victory against Plateau United

He commended the players for their remarkable performance against Enyimba and Bendel Insurance at the Pantami Stadium this season. 'We've shown our mettle at home, and now it's time to prove ourselves on the road,' he told the players during his visit.

'The upcoming match against Plateau United on matchday five is a must-win and an opportunity for the team to solidify their position in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).' Gombe United will battle the Peace Boys at the Pantami Stadium on Saturday.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Amnesty International demands release of suspected gays arrested in GombeAmnesty International says the arrest violated a range of human rights of the suspects. Read more ⮕

Gov Inuwa Elated As Gombe Lawyer, Yakubu Philemon, Bags SAN TitleGombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated a distinguished son of thenstate, Yakubu Philemon (Esq) on his well-deserved nomination for Read more ⮕

Quality Education: As Governor Inuwa Breathes Fresh Life Into Gombe College Of NursingIn a remarkable display of visionary initiative to the expansion of higher education opportunities in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has Read more ⮕

NITDA Nominates Gombe For ‘Most Digitally Compliant State’ AwardThe National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has nominated Gombe State for the prestigious 'Most Digitally Compliant State' award. Read more ⮕

Hoodlums Kill Gombe College Of Education StudentLess than a week after hoodlums murdered a 58 year old woman in 'Jeka da fari' area of Gombe State capital by stabbing her on the neck, a female student of Read more ⮕

Troops ‘kill four bandits’, arrest over 100 suspects in Plateau, KadunaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕