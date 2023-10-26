As musician, your second job is prostitution’ – Seun Kuti (Video)

Kuti said, 'Someone asked me why am I wearing nail polish like a prostitute. You don't know that I'm a prostitute? 'Okay, that guy must have come to this life late.

I've said it before that all the musicians in this world except just four out of the millions of musicians in the world that are not prostitutes. 'As a musician, your first job is to play music. Your second job is prostitution. I'm saying it live and direct. And it's true of me and all your favourite musicians.' Video: “As a musician, your second job is prostitution” - Seun Kuti pic.twitter.

